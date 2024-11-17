Sarod Maestro Aashish Khan Passes Away In Los Angeles

Aashish Khan, a very renowned Sarod Maestro has unfortunately passed away today. Aashish, who was 84 year old, passed away in Los Angeles, surrounded by his family, friends and his students, reveals a report in the Times Of India.

The late sarod maestro boasts of putting the Indian classical music on the global charts, having collaborated with renowned artists like Eric Clapton, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

For the uninformed, Aashish was born in the year 1939 and was trained under his grandfather Ustaad Allaudin Khan and father Ustaad Ali Akbar Khan. The late maestro, who ventured in the world of music at a very tender age and also contributed to the world of Indian classical music with various projects. He had also given scores for films like ‘Gandhi’ and a ‘Passage to India.’ He also formed an Indo Jazz band with Ustaad Zakir Khan in the early 1960s.