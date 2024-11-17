 Sarod Maestro Aashish Khan Passes Away In Los Angeles
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSarod Maestro Aashish Khan Passes Away In Los Angeles

Sarod Maestro Aashish Khan Passes Away In Los Angeles

Aashish Khan, a very renowned Sarod maestro has passed away at the age of 84 in Los Angeles today. Aashish breathed his last today and was surrounded by his family, friends and students.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 06:04 PM IST
article-image

Aashish Khan, a very renowned Sarod Maestro has unfortunately passed away today. Aashish, who was 84 year old, passed away in Los Angeles, surrounded by his family, friends and his students, reveals a report in the Times Of India.

Read Also
Forgotten soundtrack featuring Ustad Aashish Khan with Beatles pair of George Harrison and Ringo...
article-image

The late sarod maestro boasts of putting the Indian classical music on the global charts, having collaborated with renowned artists like Eric Clapton, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

For the uninformed, Aashish was born in the year 1939 and was trained under his grandfather Ustaad Allaudin Khan and father Ustaad Ali Akbar Khan. The late maestro, who ventured in the world of music at a very tender age and also contributed to the world of Indian classical music with various projects. He had also given scores for films like ‘Gandhi’ and a ‘Passage to India.’ He also formed an Indo Jazz band with Ustaad Zakir Khan in the early 1960s.

FPJ Shorts
AILET 2025 Registration Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Details
AILET 2025 Registration Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Details
Mulund, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bastion Of BJP From 24 Years, MLA Mihir Kotecha Looks To Retain Seat
Mulund, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bastion Of BJP From 24 Years, MLA Mihir Kotecha Looks To Retain Seat
Sarod Maestro Aashish Khan Passes Away In Los Angeles
Sarod Maestro Aashish Khan Passes Away In Los Angeles
'If India Are To Win BGT Series, It Has To Be Virat Kohli' Michael Clarke Feels Virat Kohli Will Be The Run-Getter For India.
'If India Are To Win BGT Series, It Has To Be Virat Kohli' Michael Clarke Feels Virat Kohli Will Be The Run-Getter For India.
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sarod Maestro Aashish Khan Passes Away In Los Angeles

Sarod Maestro Aashish Khan Passes Away In Los Angeles

Ekta Kapoor Receives Support Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi For Her Film ‘The Sabarmati Report’...

Ekta Kapoor Receives Support Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi For Her Film ‘The Sabarmati Report’...

Campus Beats Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha's...

Campus Beats Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha's...

Like Ani Subscribe OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Like Ani Subscribe OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

'Creepy, Uncomfortable': Tajinder Bagga SLAMMED For 'Flirting' With Sara Arfeen Khan In Bigg Boss 18

'Creepy, Uncomfortable': Tajinder Bagga SLAMMED For 'Flirting' With Sara Arfeen Khan In Bigg Boss 18