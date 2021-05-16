'Sardar Ka Grandson transcends box office,' says Arjun Kapoor on Netflix release

Mumbai: The release of "Sardar Ka Grandson" on streaming platform Netflix is ideal, says lead star Arjun Kapoor, who believes that it is a film that should be judged by its message and not the box office numbers.

The Kaashvie Nair-directed movie features Kapoor as Amreek Singh, a man who goes to great lengths to fulfil the last wish of his grandmother, played by Neena Gupta.

The film, penned by Nair and Anuja Chauhan, was initially slated to release in cinema halls but owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers opted to premiere it on streamer Netflix.

Given the "unique situation" in the country due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic that led to postponement of a number of films, Kapoor said it was best to release the movie on an OTT platform.