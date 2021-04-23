Netflix's Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta-starrer, 'Sardar Ka Grandson,' promises to be a family entertainer

The trailer for Arjun Kapoor-starrer Sardar Ka Grandson is out now. The movie, which releases on Netflix on May 18, is set in Punjab’s Amritsar. With a backdrop of the Partition of Punjab during India’s freedom struggle, the film deals with the politics of inheritance in a joint family set up.

Though meant to be a family entertainer, issues such as eccentricities of a reigning matriarch in the family, played by Neena Gupta, is the focal point of the narrative. Aditi Rao Hydari plays the younger Neena Gupta and John Abraham her husband.

The film shows how far a grandson (played by Arjun Kapoor) can go to make the matriarch happy, even if it means planning the impossible, which is structurally relocating an entire house from Lahore to Amritsar. Hence, the pick up line: “No homecoming but home is coming”.