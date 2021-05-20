Sardar Ka Grandson: This Arjun Kapoor-starrer is neither funny nor poignant but a torture device

Aditi Rao Hydari’s character, even though minuscule, is a breath of fresh air. She is probably the only one who understood the nuances of the character and came up with a layered portrayal of the young bride running for her life after partition. What didn’t make sense though was her cycling all the way from Lahore to the border and then to a city in Punjab, and that too with an infant tied to her chest all the while.

The filmmakers have wasted a goldmine of a talent like Neena Gupta. She has been given some of the worst stereotypical dialogues to make her sound like a cranky Punjabi dadi. Her makeup as a 90-year-old wasn’t upto the mark either. They should have taken some inspiration from Rishi Kapoor, who looked like a 90-year-old in Kapoor & Sons. In contrast, Neena Gupta’s bad makeup ruins her performance. There are some close-up shots of Neena Gupta in which one can notice, more than her forced dialogues, the terrible makeup. Actors like Kumud Mishra, Kanwaljit Singh, Soni Razdan and Divya Seth are totally wasted as well.

Sardar Ka Grandson is neither a good coming-of-age story, nor a moving family drama, nor a great cross-border story, and not a comedy at all. It’s a TORTURE to sit through the almost two hours and nineteen minutes. AVOID.

Title: Sardar Ka Grandson

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Rakul Preet Singh, Kanwaljeet Singh, Soni Razdan, Divya Seth, Mir Mehroos, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham

Director: Kaashvie Nair

Platform: Netflix

Rating: Half star