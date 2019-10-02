Sara Ali Khan’s shayari about 'Coolie No 1' co-star Varun Dhawan is hilarious

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have begun the second schedule of their upcoming film Coolie No. 1 in Mumbai. After the fire incident which put a pause on the shooting, they have resumed work and it seems like they are enjoying every moment.

Earlier this morning, Sara Ali Khan took to social media to give a sneak-peek into their shooting schedule and it seems like Varun Dhawan had some wise words to share. Sharing a candid picture with her co-star Varun, she captioned it, “When his words are teaching you acting…But his actions are teaching you camera facing….#coolieno1 #lotsoffun #rhymedone #sarakishayar.”

Sara’s shayari cracked up Varun who commented on her photo with a laughing emoji. While their film is releasing next year, they are keeping their fans updated with their onset shenanigans.