Sara Ali Khan’s shayari about 'Coolie No 1' co-star Varun Dhawan is hilarious

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have begun the second schedule of their upcoming film Coolie No. 1 in Mumbai. After the fire incident which put a pause on the shooting, they have resumed work and it seems like they are enjoying every moment.
Earlier this morning, Sara Ali Khan took to social media to give a sneak-peek into their shooting schedule and it seems like Varun Dhawan had some wise words to share. Sharing a candid picture with her co-star Varun, she captioned it, “When his words are teaching you acting…But his actions are teaching you camera facing….#coolieno1 #lotsoffun #rhymedone #sarakishayar.”
Sara’s shayari cracked up Varun who commented on her photo with a laughing emoji. While their film is releasing next year, they are keeping their fans updated with their onset shenanigans.
Directed by David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 is set to release on May 1, 2020.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)