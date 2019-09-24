Watch how Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are having fun on the sets of 'Coolie No. 1'

As per reports recently, no one was injured during the fire incident in Mumbai. But, they suffered a major loss. The makers had procured Rs. 125 crores insurance but the loss was suffered by the third party since it was their equipments that were damaged when the set caught fire. The makers estimated the cost of damage between Rs. 2 crores to Rs. 2.5 crores. The surveyor from the insurance company visited the set to file a report. The filing will begin and only then they will be able to claim the damages.

Directed by David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 is set to release on May 1, 2020.