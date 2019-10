Sara Ali Khan kickstarts Diwali celebrations with Saif, Kareena, Ibrahim and Taimur

New Delhi: The festival of lights, Diwali is here and Sara Ali Khan is all set for the festivities with her family including father Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and brothers Ibrahim and Taimur.

The actor shared a few adorable snaps on Instagram, posing with her family.

"Diwali ki haardik shubhkamnayee," the 'Kedarnath' star captioned her post.

In the picture, Sara can be seen clad in a simple powder blue salwar kameez. Kareena, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a golden salwar suit paired with pink dupatta.

Posing in black pathani kurta, Saif looked dapper standing next to his elder son Ibrahim who is attired in a simple tee and denim.

Saif and Kareena's little bundle of joy, Taimur as usual, won hearts with his innocence.