Sara Ali Khan shares picture of Ibrahim flaunting his abs, netizens go into frenzy!

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s latest photoshoot for Hello Magazine left everyone awe-struck of the sibling’s duo. Making a mark in the industry with just two films, Sara Ali Khan is one of the best new-age actresses there is. While Sara is slaying it in the industry with two more films lined up, the netizens can’t wait for Ibrahim’s debut.

The outfits were especially designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla launching their festive wear collection and Sara and Ibrahim looked all sorts of dreamy in those outfits. Sara recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of Ibrahim where he is flaunting his six-pack abs in a black and white blazer and pants. Take a look at the picture.