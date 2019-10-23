Sara Ali Khan flaunts her sexy back in a bikini during Sri Lanka vacay

Sara Ali Khan has been working on projects back-to-back this past year. Be it for Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Aaj Kal, or David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1, Sara has been on her toes. The actress took some time off to unwind in Sri Lanka, with her gal pals.
The Simmba actress headed there to celebrate her best friend’s birthday and the pictures are going to give you major vacation goals. Enjoying the sand and the sea, Sara is having the time of her life as she took to her Instagram to share a reel, flaunting her sexy back.
She captioned the picture as, "Lady in Lanka 🧚🏻♀️🇱🇰"
Apart from her hectic professional schedule, Sara has also been in the news for her rumoured affair with Kartik Aaryan. The former's father Saif Ali Khan, during the Laal Kaptaan promotions, had something to say about their alleged relationship and went on to say that he trusts Sara’s values. He says Sara usually likes nice people and Kartik might be a lovely guy because he has known what kind of things Sara is drawn to. Talking more about the two, he says if Sara has chosen him, then he must be nice.
