Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh twin in their all-white ethnic outfits for a Diwali bash

Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are quite literally the cutest mother-daughter duo of B-town. From their dinner dates to cheat meals to impromptu vacations, their social media posts are unmatched! With the Diwali festivities being in full swing, the entire fraternity is busy attending parties.

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share a picture with Amrita Singh as the duo headed for a Diwali bash. The picture is absolutely adorable as they twin in all-white ethnic outfits for the party. Making us fall in love with her charm yet again, Sara has left us floored with her fashion choices. Take a look at the picture.