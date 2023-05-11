Sanya Malhotra's shocking revelation about Kathal: While hearing the narration I was feeling...

Sanya Malhotra | Pic: Instagram/sanyamalhotra_

Sanya Malhotra will soon be seen as a policewoman in Kathal. Written by National Award-winning writer Ashok Mishra, Kathal marks the directorial debut of his son Yashowardhan Mishra. It will stream on Netflix from May 19 onwards. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Tell us something about Kathal and choosing your character.

Actually, I have a very good team. I majorly just hear what my heart says. I do listen to everyone but do whatever my heart tells me to do. I could have never said no to this film. This film has comedy, drama romance and suspense and also has a very good social message. I felt this film will not only make me a good actor but a good human being as well.

What do you see in a script before taking up any project?

I see many things in the script. As an actor it is my responsibility to portray women who are like us and those who can do everything. What is that one thing we women can’t do? So, through my character every woman should garner that power to be strong and be inspired to do everything in life. Also, while hearing the narration I was feeling entertained, I then simply felt even the audiences will like it.

Did you ever feel stressed over things you may have lost?

No, I have never taken any stress even though I have lost expensive stuff of mine. I feel nothing can happen if I stress on any lost stuff. I then think even if anyone may have taken it, maybe they need it much more than me.

With back-to-back releases on OTT, do you feel you are exploring more stories and characters?

The eco-system has increased with the advent of platforms. As creators we can do so much. We are making short films, anthologies and experimenting with our work with writing and technically as well and heading towards improving every sphere of filmmaking. Definitely we are getting a lot to explore various things in cinema.

We hear you are good at writing?

I have not yet explored it. I will not be able to write a script. I would love to write stories though.

When you wore the uniform of a police officer, what transformation did you notice in yourself?

When I wore the uniform for the first time, I felt the character needs to have a masculine approach but when I went to Gwalior and met a female inspector, she had a feminine quality even though she was in uniform. I realised she had that trait of being a woman. She looked empathetic and that empathy came in my character from her persona. While solving a case the way she was solving the case and her demeanour, her posture was so mind blowing. So I didn’t feel like taking that masculine approach in my character. Thus I approached my character Mahima incorporating her demur and posture.

Will you like the Pagglait sequel to be made?

A Pagglait sequel should be made. Whenever I meet Umesh (Bist, director) sir, I always discuss, ‘What will Sandhya do now?’ I think Sandhya is happy working in a company. She is dating someone. She has told her parents about her dating someone so yes, many a times I feel the sequel of Pagglait should be made in my view.