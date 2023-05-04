Kathal Trailer Launch: Sanya Malhotra, Ektaa Kapoor and others pose with jackfruit

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 04, 2023
The trailer of Kathal was officially shared by the makers at a grand event in Mumbai on May 4
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The film stars Sanya Malhotra, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Anant Joshi and others
The actors and makers of the film posed with a jackfruit during the trailer launch
Inspired by true events, this film showcases Sanya, in a never seen before avatar, playing the role of a cop on a mission to find the missing Kathals
The story of Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery comes straight from the heartlands of India, placed in a fictional town called Moba
The investigative satire comedy will stream on Netflix from May 19
Producer Ektaa Kapoor was also spotted posing with a jackfruit at the trailer launch of the film
Directed by Yashowardhan Mishra, written by Ashok Mishra and Yashowardhan, the film is produced by Sikhya Entertainment and Balaji Telefilms Ltd
