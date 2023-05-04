Kathal Trailer Launch: Sanya Malhotra, Ektaa Kapoor and others pose with jackfruit

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 04, 2023

The trailer of Kathal was officially shared by the makers at a grand event in Mumbai on May 4

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The film stars Sanya Malhotra, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Anant Joshi and others

The actors and makers of the film posed with a jackfruit during the trailer launch

Inspired by true events, this film showcases Sanya, in a never seen before avatar, playing the role of a cop on a mission to find the missing Kathals

The story of Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery comes straight from the heartlands of India, placed in a fictional town called Moba

The investigative satire comedy will stream on Netflix from May 19

Producer Ektaa Kapoor was also spotted posing with a jackfruit at the trailer launch of the film

Directed by Yashowardhan Mishra, written by Ashok Mishra and Yashowardhan, the film is produced by Sikhya Entertainment and Balaji Telefilms Ltd

Thanks For Reading!

Unseen BTS photos from Ponniyin Selvan sets
Find out More