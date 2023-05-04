Unseen BTS photos from Ponniyin Selvan sets

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 04, 2023
Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan released in two parts, with the second one currently running in theatres
PS-1 and PS-2 boast of a massive star cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others
The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel of the same name and tells the tale of the Chola empire and the power struggle that ensued between the members of the kingdom
Ponniyin Selvan was touted to be Mani Ratnam's dream project and he made sure to do justice with each and every actor and character in his magnum opus
The film has been shot over a span of around two years and several behind-the-scenes photos from the sets have gone viral
The first part of Ponniyin Selvan had released in theatres in September 2022 and it had earned around Rs 400 crore in global market
PS-2 hit the silver screens on April 28 this year, and within a week, it has breached the Rs 250 crore mark worldwide
In India alone, PS-2 has earned around Rs 125 crore
The film has emerged to be a hit among the masses and the makers are being lauded for showcasing the lesser-known history of the Chola kingdom
