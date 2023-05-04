Unseen BTS photos from Ponniyin Selvan sets

May 04, 2023

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan released in two parts, with the second one currently running in theatres

PS-1 and PS-2 boast of a massive star cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others

The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel of the same name and tells the tale of the Chola empire and the power struggle that ensued between the members of the kingdom

Ponniyin Selvan was touted to be Mani Ratnam's dream project and he made sure to do justice with each and every actor and character in his magnum opus

The film has been shot over a span of around two years and several behind-the-scenes photos from the sets have gone viral

The first part of Ponniyin Selvan had released in theatres in September 2022 and it had earned around Rs 400 crore in global market

PS-2 hit the silver screens on April 28 this year, and within a week, it has breached the Rs 250 crore mark worldwide

In India alone, PS-2 has earned around Rs 125 crore

The film has emerged to be a hit among the masses and the makers are being lauded for showcasing the lesser-known history of the Chola kingdom

