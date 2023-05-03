Highlights from Chatrapathi Trailer Launch in Mumbai: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 03, 2023
The trailer of the blockbuster Hindi film debut of Sreenivas Bellamkonda 'Chatrapathi' was launched amidst massive fanfare. Presenting further highlights
Sreenivas and Nushrratt Bharuccha interacted with the media and even shook a leg on the film's popular song 'Bareilly Ke Bazaar'
Bellamkonda was welcomed by a song-and-dance routine by fans
Nushrratt kept the audience entertained with her candour
Bhagyashree's zingers kept everyone in splits
Directed by V.V Vinayak, the film is set to witness a Pan-Indian release
The film releases in cinemas on May 12, 2023
