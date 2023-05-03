Highlights from Chatrapathi Trailer Launch in Mumbai: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 03, 2023

The trailer of the blockbuster Hindi film debut of Sreenivas Bellamkonda 'Chatrapathi' was launched amidst massive fanfare. Presenting further highlights

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sreenivas and Nushrratt Bharuccha interacted with the media and even shook a leg on the film's popular song 'Bareilly Ke Bazaar'

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Bellamkonda was welcomed by a song-and-dance routine by fans

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Nushrratt kept the audience entertained with her candour

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Bhagyashree's zingers kept everyone in splits

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Directed by V.V Vinayak, the film is set to witness a Pan-Indian release

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The film releases in cinemas on May 12, 2023

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Sreenivas Bellamkonda: 'Chatrapathi is a tribute to SS Rajamouli'
Find out More