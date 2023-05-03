Sreenivas Bellamkonda: 'Chatrapathi is a tribute to SS Rajamouli'

Pic: Varinder Chawla

On Tuesday, the makers of the much-awaited Chatrapathi launched the trailer along with the song, Bareilly Ke Bazaar. South sensation Sreenivas Bellamkonda makes his Bollywood debut with the movie, which also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar, Karan Singh Chhabra, among others.

The movie is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name, which starred Prabhas and was directed by SS Rajamouli. Sharing his thoughts on making a Hindi debut with the remake of a popular film, Bellamkonda said, “When I met sir (Rajamouli) I told him that this film is a tribute to him and to what he has done for Telugu cinema. He has taken Telugu cinema world over and shown its stamina.”

Nushrratt, who was present at the launch, was all praise for her co-star. “I’m happy that Bellamkonda is making his Hindi debut with this film, because he is very filmy. I’m happy to be a part of this massive pan-India offering and team Chatrapathi is excited to give the masses more reason to whistle and hoot,” she said.

The Hindi version is helmed by director VV Vinayak, who has previously worked with Bellamkonda on 'Alludu Seenu'. Speaking fondly about the actor, the director added, “Sreenivas Bellamkonda is an ideal commercial hero who pulls off high-octane action, performs jaw-dropping stunts, and looks suave and lethal in every frame.”

The actioner, produced by Jayantilal Gada, will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam on May 12.