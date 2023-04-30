Prabh Deep, YASHRAJ, Ramil Ganjoo: 5 New Indie Singles to add to your playlist

Heart independent music? Then, here's your weekly guide to new music releases that you can listen to on a preferred streaming platform.

THAPPAD - PRABH DEEP

Channeling unexpressed anger, New Delhi-based rapper-singer Prabh Deep unearths emotions and bruises that he's been nursing, since he can remember. Upbeat and raging, the song is a must-have on your drive-time or party playlist.

BOMBAY COAST - Yashraj, MLHVR, Adil, Deorachit

23-year old rapper Yashraj tips off his hat to the emotion of Bombay that fuelled his aspirations and ambition, through his latest release 'Bombay Coast'. Set against a sleek boom-bap arrangement, the song aims at reclaiming the essence of underground hip-hop, that the city has always boasted of.

KHALA - RAMIL GANJOO

Mumbai-based musician and singer/songwriter Ramil Ganjoo offers an assuring melody with 'Khala', a poignant take on the never-ending nature of suffering and our ability to endure or succumb to it. The songwriting essays that troubles are inevitable, but surviving them is what defines us.

LIGHTHOUSE - ANUBHA KAUL AND AMAN JAGWANI

'Lighthouse', by singer/songwriter Anubha Kaul and producer Aman Jagwani, is an ambient, meditative offering for an anxious soul that needs a moment of solitude. On days when nothing seems to be going right for you, this song is surely what you can turn towards for solace and comfort.

WAARI WAARI - REESHABH PUROHIT, NISHA SATPUTE, SHADAJ GODKHINDI

The first from his forthcoming six-track album 'Hasrat', 'Waari Waari' describes the heartache a young woman feels when she is unable to win the man, she desires. A perfect blend of Indian classicals coupled with Western instrumental, Pune-based vocalist Reeshabh Purohit, songwriter Nisha Satpute and flautist Shadaj Godkhindi weave magic.

