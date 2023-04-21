Indian Ocean, When Chai Met Toast, Naalayak: 5 New Indie Singles to add to your playlist

Heart independent music? Then, here's your weekly guide to new music releases that you can listen to on a preferred streaming platform.

Indian Ocean |

JAADU MAAYA - INDIAN OCEAN

First single from their upcoming new album 'Tu Hai', legendary folk fusion outfit Indian Ocean urge listeners to contemplate upon making a difference towards climatic and environmental concerns, than sitting and mulling over them. Written by National Award-winning lyricist Varun Grover, 'Jaadu Maaya' speaks of hope and faith in the face of adversity and disillusionment.

When Chai Met Toast |

SO BEAUTIFUL, WITH YOU - WHEN CHAI MET TOAST

A perfect drive-time accompaniment with your partner, Kochi-based When Chai Met Toast surely knows how to tug at your heartstrings. Featuring vocalist Ashwin Gopakumar, Achyuth Jaigopal on guitar and banjo, Palee Francis on keys and production and Pai Sailesh on drums, the quartet's latest sophomore single 'so beautiful, with you' following the delightful 'Sushi', from their upcoming EP 'LYTS', is about young, carefree love that knows no bounds or restrictions.

Naalayak |

DEEWANI - NAALAYAK

Composed, written and sung by Sahil Samuel, 'Deewani' is an ode to the strength of a woman who radiates hope for the man who desires her, while he remains unaware of the demons, she is dealing with.

Leo Boys |

HOPELESSLY IN LOVE (FEAT. MO-MO & SAURAV) - LEO BOYS

In collaboration with bassist Mo-Mo and producer Saurav, Kolkata/Shillong-based hip-hop duo Leo Boys, featuring Sagnik Choudhury and Soumyadeep Dasgupta, combine pop and hip-hop influences to give us the pleasant 'Hopelessly In Love'.

Zohran Miranda, Yamini Lavanian |

TIME FOR TWO - ZOHRAN MIRANDA, YAMINI LAVANIAN

One out of his eponymous five-track EP 'Time For Two', Mumbai-based vocalist/producer/composer Zohran Miranda combines electronic and R'n'B. Co-written, composed and sung by Yamini Lavanian, the song reflects upon a person's ability to pursue two aspirations, at once.