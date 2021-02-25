Sanya Malhotra-starrer 'Pagglait' to release on March 26 on Netflix

Mumbai: "Pagglait", starring Sanya Malhotra, is will start streaming on Netflix from March 26, the streamer announced on Thursday. Directed and written by Umesh Bist, the film is billed as "an emotional journey with a true-to-life portrayal of a typical Indian middle-class family navigating a crisis".

According to the press release from the streamer, Malhotra plays the role of the recently widowed Sandhya struggling to mourn the death of her husband. As events unfold, Sandhya sets onto a path of self-discovery, attempting to find her identity and purpose in life - all this while living amidst the quirky members of her joint family.