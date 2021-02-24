Sanya Malhotra birthday special: Tracing the gorgeous actress' Bollywood journey so far

Sanya proved she is a truly multi-faceted personality by choreographing the song 'Sexy Baliye' for the Aamir Khan starrer 'Secret Superstar'.

After a gap of two years, Sanya appeared in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Pataakha'. In order to catch all the little nuances of the character, she stayed in Ronsi Village in Rajasthan. And, the talented star's fearless performance garnered a lot of praises by the cirtics.

She next appeared in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Badhaai Ho,' which released in 2018. The film gained critical and commercial success.

Sanya has always opted different and difficult roles.

After the comedy flick, she did 'Photograph' alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The beautiful actress was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'Ludo' and Anu Menon's 'Shakuntala Devi'. Both the films were well received by crictics as well as audiences.

Sanya has delivered praiseworthy performances in her young career. She has opted for 'quality' over 'quantity' thus far.

Up next, she is all set to appear in Umesh Bist's 'Pagglaitt' opposite Ashutosh Rana.