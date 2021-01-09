Sanya Malhotra kickstarts 2021 on a busy note, to work with two major production houses

Mumbai: Actress Sanya Malhotra is all geared up to kickstart the new year on a busy note at work, adding that 2020 turned out to be professionally fulfilling.

In 2020, two of her films -- "Ludo" and "Shakuntala Devi" -- released on OTT. "I feel absolutely blessed to have a professionally fulfilling 2020, with film releases and announcements. The unprecedented year of 2020 has been one of the most exhilarating journeys for me, to say the least. I'm glad that both of my films, 'Shakuntala Devi' and 'Ludo', were released, and received immense love from the audience," said Sanya.

"In 2021 too, I will be working with two major production houses, (Dharma and Red Chillies Entertainment), and have three releases in the pipeline. I couldn't be more grateful to have gotten the opportunity. I will be embarking upon the journey of 2021 on a working note, prepping and shooting for my upcoming films," she added.

Sanya currently has "Meenakshi Sundareshwar", "Love Hostel" and "Pagglait" in her kitty.