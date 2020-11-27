Sanya Malhotra riding high on the success of Ludo

Sanya Malhotra is currently basking in the success of her recent release Ludo, which received rave reviews from critics and audience alike. Her sizzling chemistry with co-star Aditya Roy Kapur in the movie grabbed eye-balls. Before the release of Ludo, Sanya was in news for her new film ‘Love Hostel' opposite Vikrant Massey. And, now, she has been roped in for another film titled 'Meenakshi Sundereshwar'.

With such a vast trajectory of roles in her kitty, an excited Sanya says, “This festive season became all the more special for me. I feel happy for the reviews and appreciation which I have received for Ludo. This year has gotten better with the film release and back to back announcements of two films. I am extremely excited and looking forward to these projects.”

The year 2020 has undoubtedly been a huge success for Sanya. She was also seen in 'Shakuntla Devi', where she essayed the role of Anupama Banerjee, daughter of Shakuntala. Adding on to her achievements, this year she also got a chance to work with the ace filmmaker Anurag Basu in 'Ludo', which was not less than a dream come true for her.