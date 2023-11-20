Sanjay Gadhvi Funeral: Tabu Attends Dhoom Director's Last Rites (WATCH) |

Several members of the film fraternity arrived at filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi’s funeral to pay their final tribute. As per reports, the last rites took place at Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai on Monday. Among those in attendance was seasoned actress Tabu. Gadhvi died of a heart attack on Sunday morning at his residence. He was 56.

Watch the video below.

Sanjay Gadhvi Funeral: Tabu Pays Final Tribute To Dhoom Director #SanjayGadhviFuneral #Tabu pic.twitter.com/zlAK5JN6x0 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 20, 2023

Gadhvi's daughter Sanjina told PTI, "He passed away at 9.30 am this morning at his residence. We are not sure what it is, but it is most likely a heart attack. He wasn't unwell, he was perfectly healthy."

Gadhvi’s famous work includes ‘Dhoom’ (2002) and ‘Dhoom 2’ (2006). Abhishek Bachchan, who starred in both films took to Instagram and wrote, “Sanju, when I spoke to you last week and we were reminiscing about our shoots and memories I would never have imagined even in my craziest dreams that I would have to write a post like this. I’m shocked beyond belief. You had faith in me, even when I didn’t. You gave me my first-ever hit!!! I can never ever forget that or be able to express what it meant to me. I will cherish your friendship always. Rest in peace, my brother.”

John Abraham, who played the main antagonist in ‘Dhoom’ wrote, “Remember the times I spent with you on the film closest to my heart #Dhoom. May the angels always ride with you. Rest in peace, Sanjay Gadhvi.”

Remember the times I spent with you on the film closest to my heart #Dhoom. May the angels always ride with you. Rest in peace Sanjay Gadhvi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3pLXyhULLT — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) November 19, 2023

Hrithik who starred in ‘Dhoom 2’ said he was "deeply saddened" by the loss of his friend.

"Forever grateful for the moments we shared. He was instrumental in bringing out the Aryan in me. Couldn't have done it without him. Rest in peace, my friend. You will be missed," the actor wrote.

Deeply saddened by the loss of my dear friend Sanjay Gadhvi. Forever grateful for the moments we shared. He was instrumental in bringing out the Aryan in me. Couldn’t have done it without him. Rest in peace my friend. You will be missed. 💔 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 19, 2023

Esha Deol, Rimi Sen, and Bipasha Basu also shared condolences for the director on social media.

Gadhvi also directed movies such as ‘Kidnap’ (2008) and ‘Ajab Gazabb Love’ (2012). His last release was the 2020 film ‘Operation Parindey’.