'Dhoom' Director Sanjay Gadhvi Dies Due To Heart Attack At 57; Kunal Kohli, Shruti Seth Express Shock | Photo Via Instagram

Sanjay Gadhvi, who is best known for directing the Dhoom franchise, passed away on November 19, 2023, at the age of 57 at his residence in Mumbai. The filmmaker died of a heart attack. The details about his funeral are awaited. According to his daughter Sanjina, he was doing well.

"He passed away at 9.30 am this morning at his residence. We are not sure what it is, but it is most likely a heart attack. He wasn't unwell, he was perfectly healthy," Sanjina told PTI.

Boney Kapoor also confirmed Gadhvi’s death and told Indian Express that Sanjay was at his house and collapsed after suffering a heart attack.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli mourned Sanjay's demise and wrote, "This is beyond shocking. #SanjayGadhvi RIP never thought I’d have to write your obituary. Shared an office for many years at YRF, lunch dubbas, discussions. Will miss you my friend. This is too hard to accept."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shruti Seth, who gained popularity after being a part of the television series Shararat – Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat, also expressed shock at Sanjay's death. "This is just shocking and heartbreaking. RIP #SanjayGadhvi," she wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mumbai Saga director Sanjay Gupta wrote, "Gone too soon buddy. Will miss your always happy energy. Rest In Peace my friend."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

YRF wrote, "The magic he created on screen will be cherished forever. May his soul rest in peace. #SanjayGadhvi."

On the work front, Sanjay made his directorial debut in 2000 with Tere Liye, which went unnoticed. However, his breakthrough came in 2002 with Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, which starred Uday Chopra, Tulip Joshi, Jimmy Sheirgill and Bipasha Basu. Later, he directed movies like Kidnap, Ajab Gazabb Love and Operation Parindey.

Read Also Oscar-Winning Director William Friedkin Passes Away At 87

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)