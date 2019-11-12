Sanjay Dutt’s 'Torbaaz' to release in March 2020? Details inside

According to sources, “The film might release around March next year, the makers are aiming for this date, though they are yet to take a final call and make the official announcement. The post-production work on the film took some time and that is one of the reasons why it has been delayed.” The film tells a story of kids, who are used as suicide bombers. The crew has shot for it in Afghanistan and in Bishkek. It stars Nargis Fakri, Rahul Dev and Rahul Mitra.

Apart from this next year, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in movies like KGF Chapter 2, Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Shamshera, and others.