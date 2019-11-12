Sanjay Dutt’s 'Torbaaz' to release in March 2020? Details inside

Sanjay Dutt’s film Torbaaz, in which he will be seen playing an Army officer is likely to release next year. The film has been directed by Girish Malik and produced by Rahul Mitra. It was announced nearly three years ago and then it went on the floor next year. Dutt has finished shooting for the film last year but the film is yet to get a release date.
According to sources, “The film might release around March next year, the makers are aiming for this date, though they are yet to take a final call and make the official announcement. The post-production work on the film took some time and that is one of the reasons why it has been delayed.” The film tells a story of kids, who are used as suicide bombers. The crew has shot for it in Afghanistan and in Bishkek. It stars Nargis Fakri, Rahul Dev and Rahul Mitra.
Apart from this next year, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in movies like KGF Chapter 2, Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Shamshera, and others.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)