Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon make for a happy bunch at 'Panipat' trailer preview

On Sunday, the whole cast and crew of 'Panipat' arrived at the trailer preview of the periodical drama. 'Panipat' stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.
The whole team seemed all enthusiastic at the preview. The team bonded at the trailer peview and that makes us even more excited for the film.
Here are some pictures fron the trailer launch of 'Panipat':
Arjun Kapoor knows excatly how to make an entrance. Whether its an award show or a family dinner, the actor makes us go Woah! with his looks. For the trailer preview he chose this well-fitted khakhi outfit. The signature stubble made Arjun look even hotter.
Sanjay Dutt aka Baba chose a csual laid back look. Sanjay Dutt proved that a black t-shirt and pair of denims can never go wrong.
Kriti Sanon was seen wearing the elegant pink lehenga with rich black golden bordered dupatta with a center parted hair and a traditional choker with jhumkas and bangles.
Here are the pictures from the preview:
This periodical drama is based on the Third Battle of Panipat that took place on 14 January 1761. The movie is helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and all set to release on 6th December.
