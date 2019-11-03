Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon make for a happy bunch at 'Panipat' trailer preview

On Sunday, the whole cast and crew of 'Panipat' arrived at the trailer preview of the periodical drama. 'Panipat' stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.

The whole team seemed all enthusiastic at the preview. The team bonded at the trailer peview and that makes us even more excited for the film.

Here are some pictures fron the trailer launch of 'Panipat':

Arjun Kapoor knows excatly how to make an entrance. Whether its an award show or a family dinner, the actor makes us go Woah! with his looks. For the trailer preview he chose this well-fitted khakhi outfit. The signature stubble made Arjun look even hotter.