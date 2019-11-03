Kriti Sanon looks ethereal in traditional avatar at 'Panipat' trailer launch

"It is a great story that needs to be told. I like the character of Parvati Bai, especially the way Ashu sir has written it. It did attract me as I have never done something like this before. I was initially confused like how come he thought of me to play this Marathi girl because I am a North Indian, Punjabi.

"I was a little surprised. But I did not want to let go of the opportunity to do a period film with a director, who is a legend in that space. It is very different from what I have done and so it becomes exciting and challenging at the same time. That is how you break certain barriers," Kriti told PTI.

This periodical drama is based on the Third Battle of Panipat that took place on 14 January 1761. The movie is helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and all set to release on 6th December.

Kriti reecently gave her hit at box office with Akshay kumar starrer 'Housefull 4'. She has kick-started the shoot for 'Mimi' in Rajasthan. Kriti will be re-uniting with her "Luka Chuppi" director Laxman Utekar and co-star Pankaj Tripathi.