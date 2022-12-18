Sanjay Dutt joins Prabhas’s untitled horror-comedy; to play THIS character

The casting for director Maruthi’s untitled Prabhas-starrer is getting exciting. According to sources in the know, the newest addition to the cast is Sanjay Dutt and Zarina Wahab. The horror-comedy will see Sanjay playing the pivotal role of a grandfather and Zarina playing the mother and the grandmother. For now, the film is being shot only in Telugu. Two schedules have been completed in Hyderabad, confirms a source.

“Zarina is playing the most pivotal role of a mother and a grandmother both. Zarina’s scenes were shot last week in Hyderabad. It was just a week-long shoot. With this, Zarina’s two schedules get over. The second schedule was finished on December 17,” the source confirmed.

Zarina will be seen in a different avatar in the movie. “Zarina is excited about playing this role, as she will be playing this pivotal role for the first time in her career. She is also excited to work with Maruthi and work in her mother tongue, Telugu. Zarina will be seen in a never seen before kind of a role,” the source shares.

Revealing a secret related to the movie, the source further adds that “this horror comedy is based on the pivotal characters of the grandmother, the grandfather, and the grandson.” Giving another sneak peek, the source confirms, “Sanjay and Zarina’s schedule will commence in February 2023.

The movie also has three new actresses. “This Prabhas-starrer has three new girls. The movie will not be shot continuously because Prabhas is busy. The shooting will be planned according to Prabhas’s availability of dates. The shooting of a one-week schedule got over recently and the next schedule will be held on December 25 and 26 in Hyderabad,” the source signs off.