Kathmandu Connection 2 actress Harleen Sethi shares, 'If you say yes to any project, you have to follow the director'

Harleen Sethi | Pic: Instagram/Itsharleensethi

Harleen Sethi will soon be seen in the web series Kathmandu Connection 2. Directed by Sachin Pathak, it also stars Amit Sial, Aksha Pardasany and Prashant Narayanan. It will begin streaming on Sony LIV from December 23. The Free Press Journal caught up with Harleen for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

What is your role in Kathmandu Connection 2?

I am playing a RAW agent, I have tried to keep it very real, like the way RAW agents are stationed in different cities/states doing their duties. As soon as they are assigned with a mission, they start with it. She is busy completing her duties elsewhere and suddenly she is selected for a mission. She is a very sharp and focused girl and has completed a few missions within the country and internationally as well. This is a very important conspiracy for which she is selected by the Indian government.

Tell us about the title Kathmandu Connection 2. What inputs were you given by the director?

This conspiracy links to Kathmandu. We didn’t have any pressure of scripting as actors. At the end of the day, it is the director's medium so he just told us what needs to be done. If you say yes to any project, you have to follow the director. They were very confident about the script as they have worked a lot on the script in comparison to season one. The director was very clear and we just followed the script.

What is the term conspiracy to you in real life? Have you ever been a victim of conspiracy?

I think at some point or the other we all have experienced it. Conspiracy according to me is when the mind is playing games. It could be your own mind doing a conspiracy with you or other people's mind doing conspiracy against you. We are all victims of conspiracies and conflicts in life.

When according to you the heart should rule and when should your mind?

I think it depends upon the different circumstances different people face. I cannot say when we need to use mind and heart. I understand one thing between the hearts and mind… there needs to be a fine balance. The heart will let you make only emotional decisions while the mind allows you to make practical decisions. But if there is a balance between the two then you are making a good decision which will be both practical and emotional.

Have you tried to strike a balance between your heart and mind anytime in your life?

Yes, at this time also I am trying to strike a balance. I am a little more emotional. I am learning how to balance my emotional side. I am working towards it and hope I am successful in striking a balance between the two.

There will be two theatrical releases this festive season, Ravi Teja’s Dhamaka and Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus. Plus there is your show on the web space. How do you look at this?

I don’t think outcomes are in our hands. As actors we do our job sincerely, rest we leave on the audiences and God. I think audiences like to watch OTT platforms as they enjoy watching series. I enjoy watching series merely because we get to see a longer series and better character graphs. You can watch episodes according to your convenience. There are no rules to it. But in a film you have to watch it at a stretch.

What are your future films/projects?

I did a lot of stuff this year. I experimented a lot with my acting. Basically, I wanted to be on sets and learn from good talents and good people. My focus this year was to learn more thus I did different stuff. I did something with an OTT platform with Clean Slate Filmz which will be out next year. I also did a medical drama which has romance in it. I did a song in a film called Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? Then there is a sci-fi film which is doing the international rounds and doing very well.