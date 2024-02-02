 Sandeep Reddy Vanga Hits Back At Kiran Rao For Saying Kabir Singh Promotes 'Misogyny': 'Jake Aamir Khan Ko Pucho Ki..'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSandeep Reddy Vanga Hits Back At Kiran Rao For Saying Kabir Singh Promotes 'Misogyny': 'Jake Aamir Khan Ko Pucho Ki..'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Hits Back At Kiran Rao For Saying Kabir Singh Promotes 'Misogyny': 'Jake Aamir Khan Ko Pucho Ki..'

Kiran Rao recently stated that films like Baahubali and Kabir Singh promote 'misogyny and stalking.'

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 07:49 PM IST
article-image

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is basking in the success of his recently release film, Animal, which starred Ranbir Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, among others. In an interview, he was asked about Aamir Khan's second ex-wife Kiran Rao statement on how films like Baahubali and Kabir Singh promote 'misogyny and stalking.'

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, without mentioning Kiran's name, Vanga said that his AD showed him an article which was by 'the second ex-wife of a superstar.'

"She is saying that films like Bahubaali 2 and Kabir Singh promote misogyny and stalking. I think she does not know the difference between stalking and approaching. When people read these things out of context, they tend to agree. This is entirely wrong," he added.

Read Also
Ranbir Kapoor On Animal Sequel: 'Sandeep Reddy Vanga Has The Courage To Go Even Darker & Deeper'
article-image
Read Also
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Calls Critics 'Illiterate' For Negative Reviews Of Animal: 'Don't Have Guts To...
article-image

Further, Sandeep took a dig at Aamir and said, "I want to tell that woman that go and ask Aamir Khan about the song ‘Khambe jaisi khadi hai’, what was that? Then come back to me. If you remember Dil, he almost attempts rape, he makes her feel like she has done the wrong thing. And they fall in love after that. What was all that? I don’t understand why they attack like that before checking the surroundings.”

Read Also
Ranbir Kapoor Says Animal Started Talks About 'Toxic Masculinity': 'If You Don't Make Film On Them,...
article-image

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is currently streaming on Netflix.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vinit Kakar Calls Lock Upp Co-Star Poonam Pandey's Death News 'Fake': 'There Were No Symptoms Of...

Vinit Kakar Calls Lock Upp Co-Star Poonam Pandey's Death News 'Fake': 'There Were No Symptoms Of...

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Hits Back At Kiran Rao For Saying Kabir Singh Promotes 'Misogyny': 'Jake Aamir...

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Hits Back At Kiran Rao For Saying Kabir Singh Promotes 'Misogyny': 'Jake Aamir...

Rahul Vaidya Questions Poonam Pandey's Demise: 'Am I The Only One Who Thinks She's Not Dead?'

Rahul Vaidya Questions Poonam Pandey's Demise: 'Am I The Only One Who Thinks She's Not Dead?'

Poonam Pandey's Bodyguard Amin Khan's SHOCKING REACTION To Her Death: 'I Don't Believe This, She Did...

Poonam Pandey's Bodyguard Amin Khan's SHOCKING REACTION To Her Death: 'I Don't Believe This, She Did...

Agrylle Review: More Psychological Than Espionage Drama

Agrylle Review: More Psychological Than Espionage Drama