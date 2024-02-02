Sandeep Reddy Vanga Hits Back At Kiran Rao For Saying Kabir Singh Promotes 'Misogyny': 'Jake Aamir Khan Ko Pucho Ki..'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is basking in the success of his recently release film, Animal, which starred Ranbir Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, among others. In an interview, he was asked about Aamir Khan's second ex-wife Kiran Rao statement on how films like Baahubali and Kabir Singh promote 'misogyny and stalking.'

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, without mentioning Kiran's name, Vanga said that his AD showed him an article which was by 'the second ex-wife of a superstar.'

"She is saying that films like Bahubaali 2 and Kabir Singh promote misogyny and stalking. I think she does not know the difference between stalking and approaching. When people read these things out of context, they tend to agree. This is entirely wrong," he added.

Further, Sandeep took a dig at Aamir and said, "I want to tell that woman that go and ask Aamir Khan about the song ‘Khambe jaisi khadi hai’, what was that? Then come back to me. If you remember Dil, he almost attempts rape, he makes her feel like she has done the wrong thing. And they fall in love after that. What was all that? I don’t understand why they attack like that before checking the surroundings.”

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is currently streaming on Netflix.