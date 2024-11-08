 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Backing Out Of Citadel: Honey Bunny Due To Myositis: 'Raj & DK Didn't Take No For Answer'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSamantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Backing Out Of Citadel: Honey Bunny Due To Myositis: 'Raj & DK Didn't Take No For Answer'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Backing Out Of Citadel: Honey Bunny Due To Myositis: 'Raj & DK Didn't Take No For Answer'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, recently seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny, revealed that she initially backed out of the show due to her autoimmune condition, Myositis. She said, "I didn't need to be persuaded, but conditions of my health prevented me from... I didn't think I could do it because it's a serious condition. But, they (Raj and DK) didn't take no for an answer, and I am glad they didn't."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 08:56 PM IST
article-image

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, recently seen in the spy thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny, alongside Varun Dhawn in the lead, revealed that she initially backed out of the show due to her autoimmune condition, Myositis. In 2022, Samantha went public her diagnosis of Myositis, after which she took a break from work.

"I didn't need to be persuaded, but conditions of my health prevented me from... I didn't think I could do it because it's a serious condition. But, they (Raj and DK) didn't take no for an answer, and I am glad they didn't," Samantha told India Today.

Read Also
Citadel Honey Bunny: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Steamy Kissing Scene Goes Viral, Netizens...
article-image

Furthermore, Samantha shared her excitement on being a part of an action genre, where she played an equal character, in an industry that is largely male-dominated worldwide.

The actress said that due to the series, she was able to throw and take equal punches, saving the day just like the hero. "We are looking forward and it is important. Having said that, the number of roles that I am offered and the number of projects that I am doing have become so far apart, simply because of this conscious decision of staying away from flower-pot roles," she added.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: ED Raids Forex Firms In Crackdown On Illegal Foreign Currency Operations, Seizes ₹4.6 Crore
Mumbai: ED Raids Forex Firms In Crackdown On Illegal Foreign Currency Operations, Seizes ₹4.6 Crore
NEET PG-2024: National Medical Commission's Revised Guidelines For Counselling Aims To Promote Transparency In Admissions
NEET PG-2024: National Medical Commission's Revised Guidelines For Counselling Aims To Promote Transparency In Admissions
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bhupesh Baghel Slams BJP For Linking Red Colour To Naxalism, Defends Congress’s ‘Samvidhan Samman Sammelan’
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bhupesh Baghel Slams BJP For Linking Red Colour To Naxalism, Defends Congress’s ‘Samvidhan Samman Sammelan’
Gopalgarh Riots Case: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma’s Request For Exemption From Permanent Court Appearance Denied
Gopalgarh Riots Case: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma’s Request For Exemption From Permanent Court Appearance Denied
Read Also
Citadel: Honey Bunny Review: Varun Dhawan And Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Series Is A Sparkless Spy...
article-image

When asked if she would want to be associated with action genre only, Samantha said that she open for a challenge and Citadel was a challenge that really inspired her. She acknowledged that the action genre is usually considered a male actor's playground, but she enjoyed the experience of playing in it.

Citadel: Honey Bunny also stars Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, and Soham Majumdar, among others. It is a spin-off of the American television series Citadel, which features Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ajay Devgn Lauds Arjun Kapoor In Singham Again: 'Kaafi Log Pehle Ulta Seedha Bol Rahe The, He Proved...

Ajay Devgn Lauds Arjun Kapoor In Singham Again: 'Kaafi Log Pehle Ulta Seedha Bol Rahe The, He Proved...

Not Shraddha Kapoor, Sreeleela To Perform Item Song With Allu Arjun In Pushpa 2, LEAKED Photo From...

Not Shraddha Kapoor, Sreeleela To Perform Item Song With Allu Arjun In Pushpa 2, LEAKED Photo From...

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan Receives Fresh Death Threat Demanding Rs 5 Crore; Lyricist Of His Film...

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan Receives Fresh Death Threat Demanding Rs 5 Crore; Lyricist Of His Film...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Backing Out Of Citadel: Honey Bunny Due To Myositis: 'Raj & DK Didn't...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Backing Out Of Citadel: Honey Bunny Due To Myositis: 'Raj & DK Didn't...

Bigg Boss 18: Ektaa Kapoor Bashes Vivian Dsena, Asks 'Kaam Ka Ghamand Kisko Dikha Rahe Hai?'

Bigg Boss 18: Ektaa Kapoor Bashes Vivian Dsena, Asks 'Kaam Ka Ghamand Kisko Dikha Rahe Hai?'