Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Backing Out Of Citadel: Honey Bunny Due To Myositis: 'Raj & DK Didn't Take No For Answer'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, recently seen in the spy thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny, alongside Varun Dhawn in the lead, revealed that she initially backed out of the show due to her autoimmune condition, Myositis. In 2022, Samantha went public her diagnosis of Myositis, after which she took a break from work.

"I didn't need to be persuaded, but conditions of my health prevented me from... I didn't think I could do it because it's a serious condition. But, they (Raj and DK) didn't take no for an answer, and I am glad they didn't," Samantha told India Today.

Furthermore, Samantha shared her excitement on being a part of an action genre, where she played an equal character, in an industry that is largely male-dominated worldwide.

The actress said that due to the series, she was able to throw and take equal punches, saving the day just like the hero. "We are looking forward and it is important. Having said that, the number of roles that I am offered and the number of projects that I am doing have become so far apart, simply because of this conscious decision of staying away from flower-pot roles," she added.

When asked if she would want to be associated with action genre only, Samantha said that she open for a challenge and Citadel was a challenge that really inspired her. She acknowledged that the action genre is usually considered a male actor's playground, but she enjoyed the experience of playing in it.

Citadel: Honey Bunny also stars Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, and Soham Majumdar, among others. It is a spin-off of the American television series Citadel, which features Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.