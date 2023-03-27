 Samantha Ruth Prabhu on pay parity in industry, hesitation to play Shakuntala and more
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSamantha Ruth Prabhu on pay parity in industry, hesitation to play Shakuntala and more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on pay parity in industry, hesitation to play Shakuntala and more

The 'Shaakuntalam' actress wants pay parity to be the byproduct of hard work and success.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Photo File

After Priyanka Chopra recently talked about ‘pay parity’ in the industry and how she got equal pay for the first time in her career, it’s South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu who has spoken on the need for pay equality in the entertainment industry.

She emphasized the importance of breaking gender stereotypes and norms in the industry and said that pay parity should be a byproduct of hard work and success.

Read Also
Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives EPIC reply to fan who asked her to date someone
article-image

Here’s what she said:

Sharing her opinion on pay parity in the industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu told Pinkvilla, “I want it to be the result of success and hard work. I am fighting hard. Not directly to get paid equally, but I wish it would be the outcome of my efforts and success. People should openly offer me the desired amount without a need to request it.”

She further added, “I think it comes with a lot of hard work. I kept this quote on my bio ‘You must stretch your current capabilities to a limit and little beyond.’ When you are a female in this industry, stretching your capabilities to a limit isn’t all you need to do. You always need to do a ‘little more’ and it comes with a lot of stress as it’s that much difficult.”

Read Also
Shaakuntalam: Samantha Prabhu-starrer has a new release date, actress pens emotional note
article-image

On being hesitant to play Shakuntala

The Shakuntalam star revealed why she was initially hesitant to play ‘Shakuntala’ in her film ‘Shaakuntalam’. The actress said that she wasn’t confident about the role at that time and even felt she may never look like her character.

However, she realised that it was her fear that she has been experiencing for years whenever she takes up a new film. Samantha called this fear and dealt with it, her ‘evolution’ as an actor.

Read Also
Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks ethereal in first look poster of 'Shakuntalam'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on pay parity in industry, hesitation to play Shakuntala and more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on pay parity in industry, hesitation to play Shakuntala and more

In Pics: Aryan Khan parties with Orry and other friends

In Pics: Aryan Khan parties with Orry and other friends

'The show must go on': Shabana Azmi on working with a broken wrist

'The show must go on': Shabana Azmi on working with a broken wrist

Game Changer: First look of new film featuring birthday boy Ram Charan is here and it looks smashing

Game Changer: First look of new film featuring birthday boy Ram Charan is here and it looks smashing

Urfi Javed called ‘transgender’ by actor Faizan Ansari, says, ‘Bombay Ka mahol kharab kar...

Urfi Javed called ‘transgender’ by actor Faizan Ansari, says, ‘Bombay Ka mahol kharab kar...