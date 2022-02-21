Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks ethereal in first look poster of 'Shakuntalam'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first look poster from her upcoming mythology-based love saga is out now. Dressed in white, fairy-like attire, Samantha's first look from 'Shakuntalam' is no lesser than a beautiful painting.

Unveiling the poster, Samantha wrote, "Presenting.. Nature's beloved.. the Ethereal and Demure.. 'Shakuntala' from #Shaakuntalam."

What shows her as an enchantress, has Samantha sitting on a rock, as she is surrounded by peacocks, deers, swans, and butterflies.

The first look caters to one of Samantha's best looks, giving a glimpse at the type of role she will play in the film.

Based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the film is written and directed by Gunasekhar. Malayalam actor Dev Mohan will reprise King Dushyant, while Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha will play Prince Bharata.

Actor Kabir Duhan Singh will appear as King Asura, while other prominent actors will play important roles in the mythological movie. Being it Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first pan-India movie, all hopes are pinned on this visually creative mythological drama.

The filming of 'Shaakuntalam' was completed a long time ago, and now the post-production work is underway.

Neelima Guna is the producer, Mani Sharma is the composer, and 'Dil' Raju is the presenter.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 12:03 PM IST