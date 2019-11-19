Salman, Sonakshi and other celebs attend Aayush-Arpita's wedding anniversary bash

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma, are all set to welcome baby number two. However, ahead of their major celebration in the coming days, the couple invited over close friend and family as they celebrated five years of togetherness.
Aayush and Arpita marked their fifth anniversary last night. The grand bash was attended by the who’s who of B-Town. Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Genelia and Ritiesh Deshmukh, Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani sashayed in style as they posed for the paparazzi. Shilpa Shetty was also seen making a stylish entry with her husband, Raj Kundra.
The star couple of the evening, Arpita and Aayush also posed with each other twinning in black. The former flaunted her baby bump and was all smiles for the shutterbugs.
Arpita had earlier put up a very emotional and romantic post for Aayush on Instagram to mark their anniversary. She wrote, ““We may not have it all together but,together we have it all.” Happy 5th Anniversary my Love♥️. I can’t thank you enough for being the perfect balance in our relationship. I love you very very much. From being friends,to being a boyfriend, to becoming a husband & then a father,every journey has been amazing.It doesn’t feel like its been 5 years. Thank you for always grounding me,being my reality mirror & having my back. @aaysharma my forever”
Aayush and Arpita also have a son named Ahil, who is already an internet sensation.