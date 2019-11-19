Salman, Sonakshi and other celebs attend Aayush-Arpita's wedding anniversary bash

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma, are all set to welcome baby number two. However, ahead of their major celebration in the coming days, the couple invited over close friend and family as they celebrated five years of togetherness.

Aayush and Arpita marked their fifth anniversary last night. The grand bash was attended by the who’s who of B-Town. Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Genelia and Ritiesh Deshmukh, Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani sashayed in style as they posed for the paparazzi. Shilpa Shetty was also seen making a stylish entry with her husband, Raj Kundra.

The star couple of the evening, Arpita and Aayush also posed with each other twinning in black. The former flaunted her baby bump and was all smiles for the shutterbugs.