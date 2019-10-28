From Salman-Arpita to Sara-Ibrahim: Meet our favourite Bollywood brother-sister jodis this Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj is here and so is the season of appreciating your otherwise annoying siblings. Brothers and sisters are the purest form of love and friendship. So today, let's celebrate the irreplaceable bond of siblings.
On this Bhai Dooj here's a list of our favourite Bollywoood brother-sister jodis:
1. Tiger Shroff-Krishna Shroff
Both the siblings have one true love which is quite evident: fitness. The Shroffs are definitely the hottest sibling duo in B-town. No matter what the season is, these two are always flaunting summer bodies. So here's a Shroff genes appreciation picture..
2. Priyanka Chopra-Sidharth Chopra
Sidharth Chopra is the baby brother of Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Can you imagine what is it like to be the brother of a global icon? We can't either.
3. Salman Khan-Arpita Khan Sharma
The Bhaijaan of Bollywood has only one Jaan and that's most definitely Arpita Khan.
4. Tusshar Kapoor-Ekta Kapoor
These two never shy away to show their love and bond in public. Their bonding has only grown stronger with time.
5. Abhishek Bachchan-Shweta Bachchan Nanda
The Bachchan genes have two things for sure; No we're not just talking about good looks. It's great sense of humour and wit.
6. Saif Ali Khan-Soha Ali Khan
The royal sibling of B-town, the Pataudies
7. Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan
These two have been giving us major sibling goals lately. The two recently set the internet on fire with their cover shoot for a magazine.
8. Janhvi Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor showed their amazing bond on Koffe With Karan's Season 6 and proved the world wrong. This Diwali picture that Janhvi shared is just too adorable.
9. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-Harshvardhan Kapoor
Make way for the fashion icons! Hashvardhan is clearly the brother of the year. He recently got Sonam's name tattooed on his shoulder.
10. Huma Qureshi-Saqib Saleem
We can't fathom how the Qureshi family handles so much cuteness.
