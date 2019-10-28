Bollywood

Updated on

From Salman-Arpita to Sara-Ibrahim: Meet our favourite Bollywood brother-sister jodis this Bhai Dooj

By FPJ Web Desk

Brothers and sisters are the purest form of love and friendship. So today, let's celebrate the irreplaceable bond of siblings.

Bhai Dooj is here and so is the season of appreciating your otherwise annoying siblings. Brothers and sisters are the purest form of love and friendship. So today, let's celebrate the irreplaceable bond of siblings.

On this Bhai Dooj here's a list of our favourite Bollywoood brother-sister jodis:

1. Tiger Shroff-Krishna Shroff

Both the siblings have one true love which is quite evident: fitness. The Shroffs are definitely the hottest sibling duo in B-town. No matter what the season is, these two are always flaunting summer bodies. So here's a Shroff genes appreciation picture..

2. Priyanka Chopra-Sidharth Chopra

Sidharth Chopra is the baby brother of Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Can you imagine what is it like to be the brother of a global icon? We can't either.

3. Salman Khan-Arpita Khan Sharma

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood has only one Jaan and that's most definitely Arpita Khan.

4. Tusshar Kapoor-Ekta Kapoor

These two never shy away to show their love and bond in public. Their bonding has only grown stronger with time.

5. Abhishek Bachchan-Shweta Bachchan Nanda

The Bachchan genes have two things for sure; No we're not just talking about good looks. It's great sense of humour and wit.

6. Saif Ali Khan-Soha Ali Khan

The royal sibling of B-town, the Pataudies

7. Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan

These two have been giving us major sibling goals lately. The two recently set the internet on fire with their cover shoot for a magazine.

8. Janhvi Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor showed their amazing bond on Koffe With Karan's Season 6 and proved the world wrong. This Diwali picture that Janhvi shared is just too adorable.

9. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-Harshvardhan Kapoor

Make way for the fashion icons! Hashvardhan is clearly the brother of the year. He recently got Sonam's name tattooed on his shoulder.

10. Huma Qureshi-Saqib Saleem

We can't fathom how the Qureshi family handles so much cuteness.

