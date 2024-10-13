Salman Khan’s Sisters Alvira, Arpita & Others Spotted To Pay Their Final Tributes To Late Baba Siddique

Popular politician Baba Siddique’s death has taken the political and entertainment fraternities by storm. The politician, who was shot dead by two assailants yesterday (12th of October) near his residence in Bandra, shared a great bond with Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan. Media reports suggest that Salman cancelled the shoot of his show Bigg Boss 18 and rushed to Leelavati hospital in Bandra upon learning of Baba Siddique’s death. It is also said that the actor’s security has tightened following this incident and that the actor has been advised to not visit the hospital.

Salman Khan was however spotted outside the residence of late Baba Siddique and the actor looked completely shattered. Not just Salman, his sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Sharma were also spotted outside the residence of Baba Siddique. Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also spotted paying tribute to the late politician.

For the uniformed, it was also reported that Salman Khan did not sleep the whole night after the death of the politician. Reports suggest that he kept contacting Baba’s son Zeeshan to check on him.

Lawerence Bishnoi has taken responsibility of the assassination of Baba Siddique. The funeral of late Baba Siddique will be taking place at Bada Kabristan tonight.