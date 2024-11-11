Salman Khan’s First Look From Sets Of Upcoming Film ‘Sikander’ With Bigg Boss 17’s Arun Mahshetty Goes Viral

Salman Khan, who is currently in the news owing to the innumerable death threats given to him in the past few months is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Sikander’ in Hyderabad. A picture of the actor from the sets of the film is now breaking the internet.

Well, Bigg Boss 17 fame Arun Mahshetty took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him and his wife Malak with Salman Khan from the sets of Sikander. Arun, dressed in a uniform of a driver can be seen striking a pose with the actor.

While Arun is making his big screen debut with the film, fans of Salman Khan, who were eager to catch a glimpse of the actor from the sets of his show are now eagerly anticipating to watch the actor on the big screen again.

Have a look at the picture shared by Arun here:

Well, in the past few days, Salman Khan, who has been subjected to innumerable death threats, is currently working with a heightened security for his film. The actor, who resumed the shoot of Bigg Boss 18, after the death of his dear friend and politician Baba Siddique, was seen visibly sad when he shot for the show on the said weekend. However, Salman, who is now shooting for his upcoming flick Sikander in Hyderabad, missed the shoot of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18 last week. Rohit Shetty and Ekta Kapoor filled in for the superstar during the said Weekend ka vaar.