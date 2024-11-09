 Rakhi Sawant Refuses To Seek Help From Salman Khan & SRK, Fears Arrest In India: 'Woh Log Bail Karwa Denge Lekin...' (VIDEO)
Rakhi Sawant is fearing arrest in India after her ex-husband Adil Durrani filed multiple complaints against her. Rakhi is in Dubai and as per a new video which surfaced on social media, she revealed why she is not seeking help from Bollywood bigwigs amid her legal battles. Adil reportedly filed a complaint against Rakhi over property fraud. They also made headlines in 2023 due to their divorce

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 09:56 AM IST
article-image
Rakhi Sawant | File photo

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant, who is known for her unfiltered personality and headline-grabbing statements, is fearing arrest in India after her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani filed multiple police complaints against her. Rakhi is currently in Dubai and according a new video which surfaced on social media, she revealed why she is not seeking help from Bollywood bigwigs amid her legal battles.

For those unversed, Adil had reportedly filed a complaint against Rakhi over property fraud. They also made headlines in 2023 due to their ugly divorce.

Now, in a video posted on Instagram by Instant Bollywood, Rakhi is heard saying, "Main kisi se madad nahi maangti hoon, yeh meri jung hai. Salman Khan, Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan toh ek second mein meri bail karwa denge lekin main kisi ki madad nahi maang rahi hoon (I am not asking anyone for help; this is my battle. Salman Khan, Farah Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan could get me bail in a second, but I am not asking anyone for help)."

"Main kab tak haath failati rahungi, kab tak bheek maangti rahungi. Bhikaran ho gayi hoon main. Mujhe Hindustan ke kaanoon pe vishwas hai (How long will I keep asking for help, how long will I keep begging? I have become a beggar. I have faith in the Indian law)," Rakhi added.

article-image

Rakhi and Adil's marriage and separation

In 2023, Rakhi was constantly in news because of her ugly spat with Adil. The ex-couple was embroiled in heated exchange of accusations and they have filed nearly seven cases on each other.

Rakhi and Adil tied the knot in 2022 in a traditional nikaah ceremony, and she had then converted to Islam and changed her name to Fatima.

However, in the first half of 2023, Rakhi filed for divorce from Adil on the grounds of cheating and domestic violence. After spending several days in jail, Adil stepped out and made shocking claims that Rakhi had levelled false rape charges against him. Later, Rakhi denied his claims and alleged that Adil cheated on her and that she found him having sexual relations with multiple men and women.

The Main Hoon Na actress had also accused him of sexual harassment and said that he sold her nude videos for lakhs of rupees in Dubai.

