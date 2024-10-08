VIDEO: Angry Rakhi Sawant Throws Chair On India's Got Latent Stage After Argument With Comedian Maheep Singh

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant recently appeared as a special guest on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent. Several pictures and videos of the actress with Samay and other judges have been doing the rounds on social media. But drama is bound to happen where there is Rakhi.

A shocking video has surfaced in which an angry Rakhi is seen throwing a chair in the middle of the stage and walking off. It is not known why Rakhi got furious. The makers of the show are yet to react to the incident, which a section of social media users believe to be staged and scripted.

On Tuesday (October 8), a social media user who was present on the sets of India's Got Latent during the shoot in Delhi, said that Rakhi and comedian Maheep Singh had a verbal spat.

Rakhi Sawant Got into Kalesh on Stage During India's Got Latent Show in Delhi

Reacting to the now-viral video, the user wrote on X, "I attended the 3.30 episode and the show started 45 mins late. When the curtains were taken off, Rakhi Sawant entered the show saying 'Maheep ji mere undergarments chura ke bhag gaye thay' to which Maheep replied 'Toh wapas bhi toh de diye thay."

He added, "At this point we knew it's gonna be wild 3 hours and sure they were. throughout the 3.30 show Rakhi kept calling Maheep Buddhe and all dadaji jokes to a point where Maheep ji stopped replying for the first of the episode. But then later kept giving back replies."

"Balraj eventually moderated well but was cut off by Rakhi often to which no one else in the panel said anything. Samay was being him & Solanki was just churning more reaction from Rakhi. In the end, Samay said briefing dena padega & this happened in 7.30 show," he concluded.

Several other users also stated that Rakhi had a tiff with Maheep.

Throughout the show, Rakhi Sawant and Maheep Singh were throwing backhanded comments at each other, Rakhi was targeting him too much and Rakhi Sawant after a point got really disrespectful and told him to shut up when he was talking to a contestant.



Rakhi was being a total idiot, she was making weird PJs and irritating comments and disrespecting Maheep the whole time, to the point that Balraj and Maheep were visibly annoyed and ignoring her for the latter part of the show

A few hours back, Samay took to his Instagram stories to shared a couple of photos with Rakhi. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Rakhi, who is now settled in Dubai, entertains her fans and followers with her hilarious videos on Instagram. The self-proclaimed 'controversy queen' often grabs eyeballs with her antics and interactions with the paps.

Rakhi got operated in May 2024 after she was diagnosed with a tumour in her uterus. She was in news until a couple of months ago due her messy divorce with ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani, who has accused the actress of harassment and cheating.