Mumbai: Karnataka Man Detained For Sending Death Threat To Actor Salman Khan And Lyricist Of His Film 'Sikandar'

A 50-year-old man has been detained in Karnataka for allegedly issuing a death threat to Salman Khan and the lyricist of his upcoming movie 'Sikandar'. The suspect has been identified as Venkatesh Narayan Dasar, a resident of the Raichur area in Karnataka. He was nabbed by the Worli police team which was dispatched to the southern state after a threat was sent to the Mumbai traffic police control room.

Claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the sender had sought Rs5 crore, while warning that the lyricist would be killed in a month. “The songwriter's condition will be so bad that he won't be able to write songs by his own name. If Salman Khan has the courage then he should save him,” read the message received on the night of November 7.

Deputy Commissioner Of Police (Zone 3) Dattatraya Kamble said that the police team is continuously interrogating the suspect. A decision whether to arrest him will be made based on the clues obtained during the questioning, said Kamble, adding that the number from which the threat message was sent is registered in his name.