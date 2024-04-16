Salman Khan House Firing: Shooters Were Present Outside Galaxy Apartments On Eid, Suspect Cops

The shooters accused of firing rounds at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Bandra residence have been arrested by cops, and the officials now suspect that the duo was present outside Galaxy Apartments on the occasion of Eid too. Like every year, this year too, Salman had stepped out in the balcony of his house and greeted his fans on Eid.

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the shooters purchased the bike that was used in the firing incident on April 2, and they had done a thorough recce of the area.

Maharashtra | Firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence on April 14 | The bike used in the Salman Khan firing case was purchased on 2 April 2024. Firing at Salman Khan's house was done by Sagar Pal. Police suspect that they were there even on the day of Eid. Two… — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

"Two mobile phones were found from both shooters, and through the same mobile they were in constant contact with someone. The police had located the owner of the bike using the number on the number plate," officials of the crime branch stated.

While one of the accused drove the bike, the other accused, identified as Sagar, fired the shots as he rode pillion. The weapons were delivered to the shooters in Mumbai itself.

The police also stated that both the shooters were staying in Panvel on rent for the past 11 months and a proper agreement was signed for the place that they had rented.

Five rounds were fired in front of Salman's residence on Sunday, three days after Eid was celebrated across the country. Two bike-borne assailants fired the shots and fled on a motorcycle, but they were traced with the help of CCTV footage from the scene.

The accused were nabbed from Bhuj, Gujarat, on Sunday and on Monday, they were flown down to Mumbai amid heavy security. They have been sentenced to 10 days in police custody by a Mumbai court.