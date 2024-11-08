Salman Khan Gets 4th Death Threat In 10 Days, This Time Over Controversial Song Naming Lawrence Bishnoi

Salman Khan | File Photo

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received yet another threat, this time because of a song that allegedly associates his name with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The latest threat, which adds to a series of security concerns for the actor in recent months, was reported to Mumbai’s traffic control room around midnight on Thursday.

The threat message referred to a song which names both Salman and Bishnoi. It stated that the songwriter would be in a condition that he won't be able to make such songs anymore, and that too within a month.

According to an NDTV report, the message read, "The songwriter's condition will be such that he will no longer be able to write songs. If Salman Khan has the courage, he should save them."

An investigation has been launched and more details are awaited from the police.

With the latest threat, Salman has now received four death threats in a span of just 10 days, and it has sent security forces into a tizzy. It is to be noted that on November 5, Shah Rukh Khan too received a death threat, just days after his 59th birthday on November 2.

SRK ditched his ritual of stepping out and waving at the sea of fans outside Mannat on his birthday this year as officials had already alerted him of security concerns, following the constant threats to Salman and the murder of NCP leader, Baba Siddique, in Bandra.

Baba Siddique was gunned down in Bandra, Mumbai, on October 12, and later, the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that the veteran politician was killed because of his close bond with Salman.

Salman and the Bishnoi gang's feud dates back to 1998 when, during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain, the actor reportedly went on a hunting trip and hunted a blackbuck, an animal which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is now in jail, publically declared that it was the goal of his life to either make Salman apologise for the act or kill him.