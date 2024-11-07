 Salman Khan Threat: Worli Police Arrest Bishnoi Man In Karnataka Over ₹5 Crore Extortion Demand
Salman Khan Threat: Worli Police Arrest Bishnoi Man In Karnataka Over ₹5 Crore Extortion Demand

Hailing from Rajasthan, the accused works as a welder; has been living in Karnataka for last 10 years

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 12:34 AM IST
File Image

The Worli police have arrested a 32-year-old man from Karnataka for allegedly sending a threat message to Salman Khan along with a demand for Rs 5 crore on traffic police's helpline. Hailing from the Jalore district in Rajasthan, the accused, Bikhuram alias Vikram Jalaram Bishnoi, was nabbed from the Haveli district in Karnataka, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Dattatraya Kamble.

He further said that Bishnoi has been living in the southern state for the past 10 years, and works as a welder. After the arrest, he was presented in a Karnataka court for seeking his transit remand. After a two-day remand was granted, the Worli cops along with the accused departed for Mumbai. Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing to determine the motive behind the threat.

On the night of November 4, the accused had allegedly sent a message to Mumbai traffic police’s helpline number, warning that either Khan should apologise to the Bishnoi community or pay Rs5 crore. “If he does not do so, we will kill him; our gang is still active,” wrote the sender, while claiming to be the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Swinging into action, the Worli cops traced the location of the sender to Karnataka and alerted the local police. Subsequently, the latter had detained Bishnoi.

Maharashtra DyCM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Campaign As 'Dangerous For India'
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebellion Backfires As BJP Expels 37 Members For Contesting Independently
'Make IPS Officer Sanjay Kumar Verma Verma’s Appointment As DGP Permanent': Congress
Gujarat: 2 Women Die Of Asphyxiation In Major Fire At Surat Fortune Mall
Maharashtra DyCM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Campaign As 'Dangerous For...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebellion Backfires As BJP Expels 37 Members For Contesting...

'Make IPS Officer Sanjay Kumar Verma Verma’s Appointment As DGP Permanent': Congress

Mumbai: ₹5 Crore Ransom Threat Made To Baba Siddique’s Close Aide

Mumbai: MahaRERA Orders Oberoi Realty, Novartis To Transfer Clear Title Of Goregaon Plot To Oberoi...

