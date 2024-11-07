Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat: Caller Faizan Says He Lost His Mobile Phone On November 2 & Filed Police Complaint On Same Day

Photo Via Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan received a death threat recently and the caller demanded Rs 50 lakh from the superstar. Earlier today, Mumbai Police officials informed that they received the threat call at Bandra Police Station and the caller was traced to Raipur. Now, the person, who has been identified as Faizan, has reportedly stated that he lost his mobile phone on November 2, which is also SRK's birthday.

According to a report in News18, Faizan filed a police complaint on the same day.

He stated, "Someone misused my lost number and made this threat call. Mumbai police came today morning and recorded my statement. Mumbai police told me that a threat call has been made from your number, I told them I lost my mobile on November 2 and complaint has been made in local station."

SRK receives threat call

A case has been registered in Mumbai against the caller. A police officer informed that the threat call was received on the Bandra police station's landline on November 5.

According to the FIR, a call was received from mobile number 9082775393 by constable Santosh Ghodake. The caller said, "Shah Rukh Khan is from Mannat, Bandstand. If he doesn’t pay Rs. 50 lakh, I will kill him."

When the constable asked for the caller’s identity and location, the accused responded, "This is not the matter. If you want to write my name, write it as Hindustani," and then hung up.

No arrests have been made yet, and the investigation is going on.

It may be noted that this is not the first time Shah Rukh has received a death threat. After the success of his films Pathaan and Jawan in 2023, he faced similar threats, resulting in an increase in his security.

A case has been registered under Sections 308(4) (extortion) and 351(3)(4) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh, who recently turned 59, will next be seen in King with his actress-daughter Suhana Khan. He was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which hit the big screens in December 2023.