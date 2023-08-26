Salman Khan Expresses Gratitude Towards Fans For Their Love & Support, Says '35 Years Went Like 35 Days'

Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan celebrated a remarkable milestone - the 35th anniversary of his entry into the Hindi film industry. It was on this very day, 35 years ago, the superstar marked his debut, stepping into the limelight with the film 'Biwi Ho To Aisi' in 1988.

While his initial role might have been supportive in nature, it was undeniably a harbinger of the stellar performances he would grace the silver screen with over the years.

From the romantic aura of 'Maine Pyar Kiya' to the action-packed vigor of 'Patthar Ke Phool,' Salman Khan's cinematic journey has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows, both in his professional endeavors and personal life.

However, what truly sets him apart from the rest is his unique ability to infuse his characters with a personalized touch, making them unforgettable and relatable.

SALMAN KHAN THANKS FANS ON HIS 35 YEARS IN THE INDUSTRY

Reflecting on his journey, Salman took to social media, sharing a heartening video compilation of his iconic films and expressing his gratitude: "35 years went by like 35 days. Thank you for your love."

This sentiment was echoed globally by his fans, who flooded social media platforms with the trending hashtag #35yearsOfSalmanKhanReign. From heartfelt messages to cherished visuals, his admirers left no stone unturned to celebrate their favourite star.

SALMAN'S BOLLYWOOD JOURNEY

With an impressive filmography of over 80 movies, Salman Khan has undoubtedly earned his place as one of Bollywood's most cherished Khans.

From his romantic roles to action-packed avatars, he has conquered every genre with finesse, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

