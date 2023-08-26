35 Years Of Salman Khan: 10 Must-Watch Films By Tiger 3 Actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 26, 2023
Superstar Salman Khan marks a remarkable milestone today as he completes three decades in the entertainment industry. In honour of this special occasion, let's dive into a selection of his must-watch movies that promise family-friendly entertainment:
Maine Pyar Kiya: This was Salman Khan's debut leading role & earned him his first Best Actor nomination at Filmfare. The movie scooped six awards, including Best Film, at the 35th Filmfare Awards.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!: A romantic comedy-drama that has etched itself as a cult classic, winning five Filmfare Awards, including Best Film.
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: This love triangle is a masterpiece influenced by diverse sources, receiving critical acclaim and multiple National and Filmfare Awards.
Tere Naam: A poignant romantic drama that traces the love story of a man separated from his beloved by family. This film garnered critical praise and multiple award nominations.
Karan Arjun: An action-packed drama where two brothers seek revenge after reincarnation. This film not only succeeded commercially but also acquired cult status.
Dabangg: An action-comedy-drama featuring a corrupt police officer's journey toward redemption in the name of love. The film achieved both commercial triumph and critical acclaim.
Ek Tha Tiger: An action-thriller that revolves around the love story of Indian and Pakistani spies on a mission. This film resonated with audiences and critics, securing commercial success.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan: This movie tells the story of a man who takes a young mute Pakistani girl back to her homeland to reunite her with her family. The film won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 63rd National Film Awards and was nominated for Best Film and Best Actor in the 61st Filmfare Awards.
Sultan: This sports-drama portrays the determined comeback of an aging wrestler, receiving accolades from critics and audiences alike.
Bharat: This reflective drama follows an Indian man's life as he reaches the age of 70, garnering commercial success and mixed reviews.
Thanks For Reading!