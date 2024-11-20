 Sakaratul Maut OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The Indonesian horror thriller film is written by Agasyah Karim, Bayu Kurnia Prasetya, and Khalid Kashogi. The film tells the story of a couple whose peaceful life is turned upside down after a devastating accident. Living happily in Umbul Krida village in Indonesia, their lives change forever when the wife dies on the spot and the husband falls into a coma

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
Sakaratul Maut is a horror thriller film starring Indah Permatasari, Bayu Kurnia Prasetya, and Khalid Khashoggi in the lead roles. The film was released in theaters on August 1, 2024. It is set to release on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Sakaratul Maut?

The Indonesian upcoming film is set to release on November 21, 2024. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Plot

The film tells the story of a couple whose peaceful life is turned upside down after a devastating accident. Living happily in Umbul Krida village in Indonesia, their lives change forever when the wife dies on the spot and the husband falls into a coma.

The couple has two children who take it upon themselves to care for their father and do everything they can to save his life. As time goes on, the children begin to notice changes in their father's behaviour, along with strange paranormal activities happening in their home at night. What unfolds next is revealed in the film.

Cast and production of Sakaratul Maut

The cast of the film includes Indah Permatasari as Retno, Claresta Taufan Kusumarina as Indah, Jose Rizal Manua as Pak Wiryo, Della Dartyan as Wati, Aksara Dena as Tarjo, Maryam Supraba as Giyem, Landung Simatupang as Syafaat, and Rendra Bagus Pamungkas as Bagus, among others.

The film is produced by Futih Aljihadi, Ignatius Dimas, Priya N. Keswani, Wicky V. Olindo, Bagas Luhur Pribadi, Lisbeth Simarmata and Sunil Samtani under the banner of Rapi Films.

