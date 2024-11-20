 Martin OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMartin OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Martin OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Martin is an action thriller film starring Dhruva Sarja in dual role as Arjun Saxena and Martin. It centres around an IRS officer named Arjun Saxena, who embarks on a mission to capture a notorious international crime boss named Martin in Pakistan. However, his mission takes a dangerous turn when he is captured by Pakistani militants and injected with a drug that causes him to lose his memory

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Martin OTT Release Date | Instagram

Martin is an action thriller film starring Dhruva Sarja in dual role as Arjun Saxena and Martin. The film released in theatres on October 11, 2024, and received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics. It is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Martin?

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Aha and is available in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. It is written and directed by AP Arjun.

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections: Gadchiroli Records Highest 63% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM, Mumbai City At 39%; Know Districtwise Voting Percentages Here
Maharashtra Elections: Gadchiroli Records Highest 63% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM, Mumbai City At 39%; Know Districtwise Voting Percentages Here
'The Intensity And Professionalism He Brings Is Top-Notch': Morne Morkel Hails Virat Kohli's Work Ethics
'The Intensity And Professionalism He Brings Is Top-Notch': Morne Morkel Hails Virat Kohli's Work Ethics
Linda McMahon & Vince McMahon Split Amid Ongoing Turmoil In WWE: Reports
Linda McMahon & Vince McMahon Split Amid Ongoing Turmoil In WWE: Reports
MP Man Fires Gun Shots In Air After Purchasing Thar ROXX; Netizens Tag Police, Anand Mahindra Demanding Strict Action (VIDEO)
MP Man Fires Gun Shots In Air After Purchasing Thar ROXX; Netizens Tag Police, Anand Mahindra Demanding Strict Action (VIDEO)

The plot of the film centres around an IRS officer named Arjun Saxena, who embarks on a mission to capture a notorious international crime boss named Martin in Pakistan. However, his mission takes a dangerous turn when he is captured by Pakistani militants and injected with a drug that causes him to lose his memory and become aggressive. The film follows Arjun's journey to discover his true identity. Will he be able to complete his mission?

Read Also
Paithani OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Mrinal Kulkarni, Eisha Singh's Series Online
article-image

Cast and production of Martin

Along with Dhruva Sarja, the film also features Vaibhavi Shandilya as Preeti, Achyuth Kumar as Ashok Kumar, Sukrutha Wagle as Shabnam, Prathap Narayanan as Vivek, Malavika Avinash as Pakistani doctor, Nikitin Dheer as Mushtaq, Nawab Shah as a Pakistani jailer, Rohit Pathak as a Pakistani jailer, Vajrang Shetty as Munna, Chikkanna as Sathya, Anveshi Jain as Martin's girlfriend and Rubiel Mosquera, among others.

It is produced by Shrinivas Timmapur and Suraj Uday Mehta under the banner of Vasavi Enterprises and Uday K Mehta Productions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Heavy Security In Mumbai's Bandra (VIDEO)

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Heavy Security In Mumbai's Bandra (VIDEO)

Nayanthara Opens Up About Her Wedding Chaos & Last-Minute Venue Change: 'Seemed Impossible To Get It...

Nayanthara Opens Up About Her Wedding Chaos & Last-Minute Venue Change: 'Seemed Impossible To Get It...

'Faith Unites, Never Divides': Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Comes Out In Actor's Support Amid Criticism...

'Faith Unites, Never Divides': Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Comes Out In Actor's Support Amid Criticism...

Martin OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Martin OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Ananya Panday Shares Photo Of Nani Enjoying Beer, Sparking Attention Amid Diljit Dosanjh's Alcohol...

Ananya Panday Shares Photo Of Nani Enjoying Beer, Sparking Attention Amid Diljit Dosanjh's Alcohol...