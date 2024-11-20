Martin OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Martin OTT Release Date | Instagram

Martin is an action thriller film starring Dhruva Sarja in dual role as Arjun Saxena and Martin. The film released in theatres on October 11, 2024, and received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics. It is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Martin?

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Aha and is available in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. It is written and directed by AP Arjun.

Plot

The plot of the film centres around an IRS officer named Arjun Saxena, who embarks on a mission to capture a notorious international crime boss named Martin in Pakistan. However, his mission takes a dangerous turn when he is captured by Pakistani militants and injected with a drug that causes him to lose his memory and become aggressive. The film follows Arjun's journey to discover his true identity. Will he be able to complete his mission?

Cast and production of Martin

Along with Dhruva Sarja, the film also features Vaibhavi Shandilya as Preeti, Achyuth Kumar as Ashok Kumar, Sukrutha Wagle as Shabnam, Prathap Narayanan as Vivek, Malavika Avinash as Pakistani doctor, Nikitin Dheer as Mushtaq, Nawab Shah as a Pakistani jailer, Rohit Pathak as a Pakistani jailer, Vajrang Shetty as Munna, Chikkanna as Sathya, Anveshi Jain as Martin's girlfriend and Rubiel Mosquera, among others.

It is produced by Shrinivas Timmapur and Suraj Uday Mehta under the banner of Vasavi Enterprises and Uday K Mehta Productions.