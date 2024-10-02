Saira Banu Shares Unseen Photos With Dilip Kumar On Their 58th Engagement Anniversary: 'Never Once Doubted, Simply Loved'

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar's love story is a classic example of a couple's long-lasting relationship and compatibility. Their love story began when Saira was 22 and Dilip was 44; despite their age gap, they developed a strong connection. Today, on October 2, Saira took to her Instagram account to post some adorable throwback pictures with her late husband on the occasion of their 58th engagement anniversary.

Sharing the unseen photos on Instagram, Saira penned an emotional note about the love of her life. In it, she can be seen donning a white saree, Dilip looked stylish in a blue suit. While the second picture shows the couple wearing garlands.

"MOHABBAT MEIN SAWAAL NAHIN KIYE JAATE" is a line uttered by me in the movie 'HERA PHERI', and now I wonder what value does it hold. The purest form of love lies in having faith in your beloved, to the point where the need for questioning simply fades away," she captioned the photos.

Furthermore, Saira opened up about their journey with 'one true love and sweetheart, and wrote, "Ever since I began my journey with my one true love, my sweetheart, Dilip Sahib, on this unforgettable day, the 2nd of October 1966, I have never questioned anything. Whether it was the highs or the lows, or even the still moments in between, I never once doubted or questioned him. I simply loved it."

"For love, you see, is the foundation upon which everything else stands. It frees you from any burdens, doubts, or expectations, leaving only one thing behind, devotion. And in that devotion, one finds the true essence of love a love that is unconditional, liberating, and enduring," she concluded.

Their wedding took place on October 11, 1966. The duo did not have any children. In his autobiography, Dilip Kumar: The Substance and the Shadow, he has stated that his wife conceived in 1972, but developed complications in the pregnancy that led to a miscarriage. Following the tragic event, they chose not to try for children again, believing it to be God's will.