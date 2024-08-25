 Saira Banu Celebrates 80th Birthday With Family & Friends Including Farida Jalal, Shares INSIDE Photos
Saira Banu Celebrates 80th Birthday With Family & Friends Including Farida Jalal, Shares INSIDE Photos

Saira Banu Celebrates 80th Birthday With Family & Friends Including Farida Jalal, Shares INSIDE Photos

Saira Banu shared how life can be measured in many ways along with string of pictures from her birthday celebrations

IANSUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 05:44 PM IST
Veteran actress Saira Banu, who celebrated her 80th birthday recently, has shared how "life can be measured in many ways." Taking to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, Saira shared a string of pictures from her birthday celebrations.

She captioned it, "How do we truly measure a life? Is it measured in the milestones or those fleeting moments that quietly slip by, only to be remembered later? Maybe it's in the anniversaries that come around each year, like an old friend who never fails to visit you."

"If you ask me, life can be measured in many ways. I believe it's in the company of your own people, people who love you. I consider myself blessed, graced by the affection and support of my family and friends."

"I'm grateful to my son @rehanahmed_bjp, who is the son of my eldest brother, Sultan Bhai, and his daughter Shaheen, who made a special effort to be in Mumbai, as she keeps commuting between Chennai and Mumbai most of the time."

She went on to thank her "grandnieces Anaiya and Ansharah, especially Anaiya, who masterminded the whole event by filling my house with beautiful decorations and glowing happiness."

"Both of them insisted that I step out for the meal, knowing that I don't leave my house much and have comforted myself within. But my family, who are my rock of Gibraltar, made my 80th birthday a day to treasure. Their mere presence was enough to fill my home with light."

She then spoke about her friends including actress Fareeda Jalal. "I'm also grateful for my friends who bring joy to my life - Dr. Meera Agarwal, Farida Jalal (the exceptionally wonderful actor and my great friend), her son Yaseen, my dear friends Mani Talati and Mehfooza, her daughter Shaista, Azra Lokhandwala Ji, and @moinbeg (who conceptualised the marvelous Heeramandi). Blessed to have them all around to make my day and life a happening one."

She said that there are many ways to measure life. "So, how does one measure life? While there are many ways, I believe the truest measure is found in a room filled with family and friends, a table set with lots of food, and an invisible thread called love. Thank goodness for family and friends!" 

