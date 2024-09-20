'What Credit Card & Loan Can Do To Country': Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar Slams People Queuing Up For Apple iPhone 16 Sale In Mumbai, Delhi

Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar On Apple iPhone 16 Sale In India | FPJ

Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar, who went viral last year for receiving an investment from Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath over a cold email, shared an X post commenting on the recent visuals showing the sale of Apple iPhone in India. Earlier on Friday, the country opened the doors for iPhone16 buyers in Mumbai and Delhi stores. These outlets witnessed a huge rush for purchase, which made Dilip react to the scenes.

Entrepreneur slams credit card, loan culture

"This is India where avg monthly salary is 50k per month. People waiting in line early morning to buy a phone that cost 80k - 1.8lac," he wrote, taking to the social media platform and wondering how a person with a basic income money are stepping forward to purchase luxury phones. He slammed these people and pushed the blame on concerning credit culture.

Reacting to how people with queued in lines to purchase an expensive phone worth more than a lakh rupee, he said this is "What access to credit card and loan can do to a country." "People who sell tools to play status games have unlocked 21st century superpower," he added.

Check Dilip Kumar's post below

This is India where avg monthly salary is 50k per month. People waiting in line early morning to buy a phone that cost 80k - 1.8lac. What access to credit card and loan can do to a country. https://t.co/iYawOIyPRP — Dilip Kumar (@kmr_dilip) September 20, 2024

Actual buyers?

People reacted to Dilip's post and wondered how many people from the long queue would be actual buyers. An X user wrote, "I wonder how many of these are actual buyers and how many are content creators “dosto aaj main aaya hoon apple store main, aaiye dekhte hai…" "I heard content creators pay more tax than avg joes," the entrepreneur soon replied to the netizen.

Average salary is...

Some reflected on Dilip's claim about people having an average monthly salary of Rs 50,000 and pointed out it to be even lower than the said amount. "Average salary in india is not 50k. It is 25k-30k considering both formal and informal," he wrote while noting further, "For formal also 45k-50k but that is highly misleading as few thousand individuals drive this number up. Mean would be a better indicator."

"EMI has spoiled our generation"

While Dilip's post mentioned only about credit card and loan giving a raise to people more than their financial potential, a netizen also dragged EMIs into the scanner by saying, "EMIs have spoiled our generation." To this, the entrepreneur replied, "Someone makes profits in others misery."

Apple iPhone 16 sale in India

On September 20, the iPhone 16 series rolled out in Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi. Large crowds were witnessed at the Apple stores in Saket, Delhi, and BKC, Mumbai.

On the first day of sale itself, people were seen standing in long lines to check out the new launch and make a purchase. Visuals showing hundreds of Apple enthusiasts queuing up outside the company's flagship stores in the national and financial capital of the country surfaced online.